Windies pacer Shamar Joseph starts practising for LSG ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 : West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph on Monday started practising for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The Lucknow-based franchise shared a short clip of the 24-year-old practicing during the training camp of LSG.

"Come for the delivery, stay for the smile," LSG wrote on X.

Shamar was at the forefront when West Indies breached the 'Gabba fortress' of Australia again after three years, beating them in the second Test of the two-match series, held in January, by eight runs to level the series.

The young pacer's toe was crushed by a scorching Mitchell Starc yorker while batting, but he came back to deliver an incredible spell of 7/68 in 11.5 overs, bundling out Australia for 207 runs in a run-chase of 216 runs. This was Shamar's debut series. The Caribbean pacer took eight wickets in total during the match and became the 'Player of the Match'.

Joseph capped off his remarkable month by clinching ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024.

Earlier in February, LSG announced that the 24-year-old will replace English pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming season of the IPL.

The Caribbean speedster joined the Lucknow-based franchise for Rs 3 crores.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arenaMA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Super Giants will kick off their 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

