Windies seamer Forde reflects on Barbados pitch following win over England in 3rd ODI

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 7 : Following his side's eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI, West Indies seamer Matthew Forde reflected on the pitch in Barbados and said that it was slow.

Top Caribbean batter Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to clinch an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

With the victory in the final game of the series, the Caribbeans managed to seal a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

Forde was named the Player of the Series after he bagged eight wickets at an average of 16.38 in the three ODI matches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Forde said that the Caribbeans adapted and assessed quickly during the third ODI game. The 22-year-old added that he was happy with the ODI series win over the Three Lions.

"I was a bit suprised but it's all about going out and doing the job for my team. The wicket was slow, we tried to adapt and assess quickly. For me, it was keeping the cutters into play and the wicket was a bit sticky. I think it's a brotherhood, it's a collective team, we love each other and support each other. We all have different opinions and respect each other's opinions. Really happy to get the series win and happy to get the player of the series," Forde said after the match.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England.

England opener Phil Salt (74 runs from 108 balls, 4 fours and 1 sixes) gave the Three Lions a fiery start in the inning. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England as no other batters could display a solid performance.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs.

During the run chase, Brandon King (102 runs from 117 balls, 13 fours and 1 six) and Keacy Carty (128 runs from 114 balls, 15 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a staggering performance and helped the Windies to clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second inning and failed to restrict 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England. In the end, the Three Lions conceded an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI match.

