New Delhi [India], February 11 : Legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday extended his wishes to the Indian squad representing the nation in the ICC U19 World Cup final against Australia, urging them to play with heart and adding that the tournament is not only about winning a trophy, but about igniting a legacy that shines into the future.

India is taking on Australia in the title clash of the U19 World Cup in Benoni. This is India's fifth successive U19 World Cup final appearance and their third against the Aussies. Australia has never defeated India in a U19 World Cup final. If India manages to topple Australia, they will win the title for the sixth time, while Australia will win it for the fourth time.

Yuvraj took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "To our young and talented U-19 boys team, as you go into the final today, we are cheering for you all! Play with heart and express yourselves. Winning the #WorldCup isn't only about holding a trophy, it's about igniting a legacy that will shine on into the future. All the best! #BoysInBlue #U19WorldCup #IndVSAus@BCCI."

Yuvraj Singh is an U19 World Cup winner himself, having won the 2000 U19 World Cup title under the leadership of Mohammed Kaif, beating Sri Lanka in the finals. In eight matches, Yuvraj scored 203 runs at an average of over 33.83 with two fifties and also took 12 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls.

The all-rounder went on to carve a huge legacy for himself, scoring 11,778 runs across all formats with 17 tons and 71 fifties and taking 148 wickets. He also won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 with Team India, becoming the 'Player of the Tournament' in the latter with 362 runs and nine wickets in 15 matches.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

India (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

Australia (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Charlie Anderson, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

