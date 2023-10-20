Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as India's former opener Virender Sehwag turns 45

New Delhi [India], October 20 : As the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 45 on Friday, several members of the sporting fraternity sent in birthday wishes for him.

During his playing days, Sehwag amassed a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 besides also amassing 8,273 runs from 251 ODIs. The former opener also appeared in 19 T20Is for India, accumulating 394 runs.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to X and wished the former swashbuckling opener good health and happiness.

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1715226213130670544

"What is common between Viru of Sholay and Viru of the Indian team? Both said, "I will get each one of you, one at a time..!" Happy birthday, brother! Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. Lots of love always @virendersehwag," Yuvraj posted on X.

https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1715218844908953760

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to X and posted, 'Happy Birthday @virendersehwag, my dear friend & brother. You are a perfect combo of aggression & calmness & you know better which side of your cricketer to unleash & when. Your wits on social media keep us in happy moods. May you always stay happy, and healthy & keep smiling."

He was also a part of two World Cup-winning squads, led by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India clinched the inaugural World T20 in South Africa before lifting the World Cup in 2011 on home turf.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1715210599188291673

"Only #TeamIndia cricketer with two Test triple tons Here's wishing the World T20 & World Cup-winner, @virendersehwag, a very happy birthday," BCCI posted on X.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina said Sehwag's fearless approach in the game has always inspired everyone.

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1715238611468402757

"A very Happy Birthday to the cricketing legend, @virendersehwag! Your fearless approach to the game has always inspired us all. May your birthday be as full of sixes as your unforgettable innings! Have a fantastic day, Viru paaji!" Suresh Raina posted on X.

In a 104-match long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year-long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century off just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples.

He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes. Sehwag's previous triple ton was against Pakistan at Multan in 2004. Also, he is the only Indian with two Test triple tons.

Sehwag also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor