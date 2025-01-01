Wishing health, happiness and prosperity: Cricket fraternity extends heartfelt New Year greetings

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday extended their New Year greetings as the world stepped into 2025.

Taking to X, Yuvraj Singh said that it's a new year with new goals and same unstoppable spirit.

"New year, new goals, same unstoppable spirit all my love and wishes for everyone to have the most amazing 2025," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1874001211504156759

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wished everyone health, happiness and prosperity on New Year.

"Wishing health, happiness and prosperity to all," Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1874254846565773780

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan wished everyone a great year ahead with great health and new excitement.

"Wish you all a very happy new year. Have a great year with great health & new excitement," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1874093661623115892

Former cricketer and India head coach Ravi Shastri also sent his greetings on New Year.

"Happy New Year," Ravi Shastri wrote on X.

"It's India v Australia in Sydney," the former India head coach said in the video.

https://x.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1874274578182373456

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen wished everyone happiness, health, love and success.

"Wishing you all the best 2025! Happiness, health, love and success," Pietersen wrote on X.

https://x.com/KP24/status/1874224930902204902

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people also celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd celebrating the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor