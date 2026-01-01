"Wishing you a boundary-filled year": ICC Chairman Jay Shah extends warm greetings on first day of 2026

New Delhi [India], January 1 : ICC Chairman Jay Shah began 2026 by sharing a heartfelt post on X, extending warm wishes on Thursday.

Across the world, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings. Cities, hill towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends.

"Wishing you a boundary-filled year! Happy New Year 2026! May your dreams score big and your spirit stay on top!" ICC Chairman wrote on X.

Wishing you a boundary-filled year! Happy New Year 2026! May your dreams score big and your spirit stay on top! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/aebBlUb7Sg— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 1, 2026

Apart from Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble also extended their heartwarming wishes on the occasion of the New Year.

Laxman shared a heartwarming post on X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and successful New Year. May 2026 bring peace, purpose and progress."

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble wishes fans a happy and healthy New Year. In a post shared on X, the cricketer wrote, "Warm wishes for a happy and healthy New Year to everyone. Here's to new beginnings and a prosperous 2026 for all!"

In December last year, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was named the new chief of the ICC.

In August 2024, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the ICC. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, according to an ICC media release.

Greg Barclay held the role from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contributions to the ICC's achievements over the last four years.

Before becoming the ICC chief, Jay Shah had experience in cricket administration, beginning in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During Jay Shah's tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, Shah joined the BCCI, becoming its youngest-ever honorary Secretary.

