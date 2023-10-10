With a ton each, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama achieve rare feat against Pakistan in World Cup

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 : Sri Lanka's batting set up with their explosive 344 in the first innings against Pakistan broke a couple of records and marked their best performance in the World Cup against the Men in Green on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pakistan's bowling line-up has been their biggest asset in major tournaments and has been a crucial component in the success that they have achieved.

A single opposition scoring a century against Pakistan is a sight that can be witnessed easily, but two batters scoring a century against Pakistan in a World Cup match is a rare sight to see.

Before this World Cup, England with Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103), in 2019 became the first team to have two players to score a century against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka have now joined the list after Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck a century each against Pakistan and powered The Lions to a massive total of 344/9.

This is also the highest total against Pakistan in the World Cup as they bested the previous record held by India of 336-5.

Mendis and Samarawickrama's record-shattering knocks posed various kinds of trouble to the Pakistan bowlers.

Both batters combined to stitch up a 211-run partnership after Pathum Nissanka laid the foundation for a high-scoring game with his 51 off 61 balls.

