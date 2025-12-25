With ODI form and VHT centuries, Rohit and Kohli prove they are here to stay

New Delhi [India], December 25 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar's comments in October 2025 about star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sparked debate when India's ODI squad for the Australia series was announced, as per Wisden. Although both were selected, the two players were "non-committal" about their participation in 2027 ODI World Cup.

Having already stepped away from T20Is and Tests, questions arose: how would Rohit and Kohli38 and nearly 37stay motivated and how would they maintain match fitness after long breaks?

The Australia series came seven months after Rohit and Kohli last played internationally, and almost four months since they had played any professional cricket. Concerns grew when Kohli struggled in the first two ODIs, and Rohit looked tentative. Timing was off, rust was visible, and people wondered if they could make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Then came the third ODI of the Australia vs India series. India had already lost the series, but that didn't matter. Rohit and Kohli, batting together again, led a chase that felt familiar.

Since then, critics have found new reasons to cheer, as per Wisden. Against South Africa, Kohli looked like his old self: perfect footwork, timing, and quick running. Rohit soon followed, finding his rhythm and finishing the series with a fifty.

Around the same time, discussions started about whether Rohit and Kohli would participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With a new rule requiring centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket to remain eligible for national selection, all attention turned to them. The question was clear: would they commit to domestic cricket or take more time off? However, both of them featured for their respective VHT teams on December 24.

Both scored centuriesKohli made 131 off 101 balls, and Rohit 155 off 94. But it wasn't just about the runs; it was about showing commitment.

Kohli hadn't played in the tournament since 2009-10, and Rohit since 2017-18. At this stage, experience can make players complacent, but for them it appears to have made them more focused. The runs matter, but even more important is their passion, determination, and staying power. They are still here, still committed and still a strong force in Indian cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor