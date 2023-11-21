With over 12.5 lakh spectators, India-hosted Cricket World Cup drew maximum participation at ICC event

New Delhi [India], November 21 : The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has made history by being the most-attended ICC event ever, after over 12.5 lakh spectators passed through the turnstiles at stadiums in various Indian cities to witness the marquee event.

Australia won a remarkable sixth title, as India's hopes of winning their second title on home soil and third overall were dashed to the disappointment of millions of fans.

While the one million mark was reached with six games left, India's semi-final match and the title clash with Australia drew wide interest.

The final was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The event was held between October 5 to November 19 and the match when England faced New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final, recorded the biggest attendance for a Men's Cricket World Cup opening match.

Fans flocked through the turnstiles on October 14 in large numbers as India took on Pakistan.

According to the ICC, 1,250,307 spectators passed through the turnstiles at the celebrated event.

The figure of over 1.25 million fans is a new benchmark in the history of cricket, surpassing the attendance figures of any other ICC event.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015, held in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 (around 10 lakh) spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 (7.5 lakh) fans come through the turnstiles.

The 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup in India has not only eclipsed these figures, it has broken multiple broadcast and digital viewership records, proving the global reach and ever-growing popularity of the sport.

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events said, "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a great success, showcasing the best aspects of the game and capturing the hearts of hundreds of millions of fans across the world. The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and the excitement the ODI format continues to offer. It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport."

"ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of fans and players around the world. We would like to thank all the fans who contributed to making the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 such a resounding success, and look forward to sharing more thrilling experiences for everyone in future ICC events," added Tetley.

