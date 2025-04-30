New Delhi [India] April 30 : Shubman Gill, being a young and a star opener for Team India, played a pivotal role in the Gujarat Titans' title-winning campaign in IPL 2022, where he scored 483 runs, as per a release from GT media.

A huge shift came for this talented batter when he was appointed the captain of the Titans in 2024, with Hardik Pandya moving on.

At the international level, Gill is already enriched with the experience of leading Team India as a captain and vice-captain, on occasions.

This established his rising prominence in world cricket and the value he brings to the Gujarat franchise. As a top run scorer, he has surpassed 400 runs in each of his three seasons with the Gujarat Titans.

In the 2025 season so far, he has scored 389 runs in nine matches. Beyond the runs, Gill brings consistency and grit as he continues to lead the Gujarat Titans across their IPL campaigns.

Gujarat Titans COO Colonel Arvinder Singh shared the long term perspective behind choosing Shubman as the captain and believes that it has yielded the results.

"At Gujarat Titans, whatever we do, we don't do it for a season or two; we think long-term. When Hardik moved on, many were of the opinion that we had players who can just walk in and take on the role of a captain, but we chose to invest in Shubman. This decision clearly indicated that we were investing in Shubman for the long term, not just for a single season. The results of that investment are now evident," Arvinder Singh said.

"What is more important for us as an ecosystem is to understand that you cannot just make someone a captain and expect him to do everything. There is a full-fledged system and process in place that has helped him grow as a captain. This is in addition to what he has gained at the international level over the years, representing India as a vice-captain on many occasions. Of course, we've had several senior players in the team, including Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson. Shubman is someone who is very open to learning from others. The transformation in his leadership from last year to this year is remarkable; he is truly stepping up as the leader on the field. It's inspiring to witness, and I believe this growth will benefit not only the Gujarat Titans but also the national team," he added.

Currently third in the points table, having won six out of nine matches, Gujarat Titans have also been taking key efforts off the field, having consistently prioritized the fan experience during their home matches in Ahmedabad.

During their recent home match against the Delhi Capitals, the franchise implemented several measures to enhance comfort, including the installation of mist fans in all sun-facing stands, along with the provision of sunscreen and sun visors. Furthermore, complimentary drinking water, ORS, and mobile medical facilities were made available to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

Arvinder Singh spoke about the fan initiatives and said, "Many people express concerns about the stadium experience in India, especially when faced with scorching temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. Keeping those concerns in mind, we tried our best to welcome about 54,000 fans for the Delhi Capitals game. This is a crucial part of our ongoing efforts to give the fans a seamless experience. We also have to keep in mind the fact that we have the largest cricket stadium as our home stadium. So, we see it from an out-to-in perspective. The fans should feel the urge to come to such a huge stadium and not feel the need to worry for the processes involved. From tying up with metro, Uber, arranging shuttles to cover the distance from the entry point to arranging golf carts, especially for the elderly, and children, we want to ensure that the fans feel at home."

"Yet, I won't boast about our initiatives - providing water, installing mist fans in sun-exposed stands, offering sunscreen and sun visors, etc., will stay. Our focus is to continue our efforts in enhancing the fan experience, year on year. We take great pride in ensuring that our fans feel valued and enjoy their time at the stadium."

