With swashbuckling display in Cuttack, Rohit Sharma breezes past Gayle for second-highest sixes in ODIs

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 9 : The moment India captain Rohit Sharma found his groove he didn't waste much time to surpass the former West Indies explosive opener Chris Gayle for the record of second-highest sixes in the ODIs.

During the ongoing second ODI between India and England in Cuttack on Sunday, Rohit finally showed signs of returning to his usual destructive self. It was a batting paradise in Cuttack and the seasoned opener made the most of everything on offer during India's 305-run chase.

Till the 22nd over, Rohit's tally of sixes in the ODIs stood at 336, bettering Gayle's record of 331. Pakistan's former deadly all-rounder Shahid Afridi still holds the record for the most sixes in ODIs. Known for his raw power, Afridi had tonked 351 sixes in the ODIs.

Former Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya slipped to the fourth spot with 270 sixes in the ODIs. Former India skipper MS Dhoni moved to the fifth position with 229 sixes in the format.

Unlike the previous occasions, Rohit didn't rush into aggression from the very first ball. He waited for the right moment to open his arms and eventually found it on the fifth ball of the second over.

Rohit demonstrated his timing and power with a flick of his wrists to smoke the ball past the boundary rope. The Indian skipper went past Gayle for the record of most sixes in the ODIs.

The seasoned opener had tasted blood, and his hunger didn't appear to be satiated. In the next over, he welcomed Saqib Mahmood by smoking the ball for a six with just an extended arm for the cover drive.

In Saqib's next over, with a classic swing of the bat, Rohit effortlessly launched the ball into the stands to add another six to his tally. Rohit's onslaught continued after he escaped a close LBW call in Mark Wood's over.

On the next ball, he bent his knee and effortlessly sailed the ball into the stands over long-on. Rohit completed his half-century by cutting the ball away for a four in just 30 deliveries.

