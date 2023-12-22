With this line-up, RCB should be able to set big totals and chase down big totals, says Andy Flower

New Delhi, Dec 22 Royal Challenger Bangalore head coach Andy Flower feels that with the addition of Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, the side’s top six batting line-up looks great and that the team should be able to set as well as chase down big totals in IPL 2024.

“With the recruitment of Cameron Green, we certainly wanted to get some power into the middle-order. So, if we’ve got Maxwell and Green at 4 and 5, it gives us that power. We’ve got DK (Dinesh Karthik) at No 6 and obviously the class of Faf, Virat and Patidar upfront.”

“We think that’s a really great top 6. We should be able to set big totals and chase down big totals,” said Flower to broadcasters JioCinema during the IPL 2024 player auction in Dubai earlier this week.

The first buy of the day for RCB at the auction was of West Indies fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph, who was roped in for INR 11.50 crore. “It was great getting Cameron Green during the trade before the auctions. We had a go at Pat Cummins but were outbid in the end.”

“We went for Alzarri and are really happy to have him. He’s a quality operator. Faf (du Plessis) and I have worked with him before at Saint Lucia Kings and I think Faf’s worked with him in the SA20 as well,” added Flower.

RCB also roped in uncapped India left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal for INR 5 crores, apart from getting in Tom Curran and Lockie Ferguson. “As far as Yash Dayal is concerned, we saw some of his potential last year, certainly with the new ball for swing and wicket-taking potential.”

“I know he had a hard time at the death occasionally, but we believe he’s got high potential and we are looking for great things from him,” stated Flower.

RCB IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor