With Trinidad draw, Pakistan leapgrogs India to sit at top of World Test Championship standings

Dubai [UAE], July 25 : Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after Team India was held to a draw in the second Test match against the West Indies in Trinidad.

The entire final day was washed out in Trinidad, with the visitors having to settle for a share of the spoils in the final of the two-match Test series of their series against the West Indies.

The stalemate in Trinidad saw India relinquish their 100 per cent win-loss record in the new World Test Championship cycle.

Following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle, Pakistan is the only team in the new cycle without a loss, and Babar Azam's men are on track to keep it that way after they bowled out their Asian rivals for just 166 on the first day of the second Test in Colombo.

Pakistan then raced to 145/2 from just 28.3 overs till stumps were drawn for the day and will be keen to build a big lead over Sri Lanka on Day 2, on Tuesday.

While arch-rivals India are yet to register a loss in the new cycle, their draw with the West Indies saw them drop to second place on the latest updated standings and their win-loss percentage dropped from 100 per cent to 66.67.

The last WTC champions Australia are on third with England trailing at fourth and the West Indies in the fifth position.

The other teams are yet to have already featured in the new 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

