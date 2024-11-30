Woakes, Carse help England to inch towards win against New Zealand in Christchurch Test (Day 03, Stumps)

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 30 : Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse helped England inch towards win against New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval after the end of third day's play on Saturday.

At the end of Day 3, New Zealand stood at 155/6 with a four-run lead, with Daryl Mitchell (31*) and Nathan Smith (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

Trailing by 151 runs as the Kiwis began their second innings, New Zealand lost early wickets as the visitors maintained an advantage in the Christchurch Test.

Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse shined with the new ball, producing early breakthroughs in the third innings of the Test, getting rid of the two Black Caps openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

According to ICC, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson were looking to build a partnership, Carse removed the former with a short ball to keep the momentum in England's favour.

Williamson, who was New Zealand's highest-run scorer in the first innings, scored another half-century in the second before succumbing to Woakes, who snapped two wickets off two deliveries to reduce the hosts to five wickets down.

Towards the end of the day's play, Carse struck again, this time getting the wicket of Glenn Phillips, another New Zealand half-centurion from the first innings.

Earlier, Harry Brook (171) and Ben Stokes (80) resumed the England innings and added to their totals from Day 2 - putting together 159 runs for the sixth wicket stand.

Just as New Zealand seem to be marking a comeback, England's lower order stitched in with handy contributions - Gus Atkinson (48) and Brydon Carse (33).

For the hosts, Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers, with four wickets from the innings including those of Brook and Stokes.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 348 and 155/6 (Kane Williamson 93, Glenn Phillips 58, Brydon Carse 4/64) against England: 499 (Harry Brook 171*, Ollie Pope 77*, Matt Henry 4/84).

