Woakes to mark his comeback in England Lions against India A; Rocky Flintoff named in 15-player squad

London [UK], May 22 : Chris Woakes is set to test his fitness before the five high-stakes Tests against India in the upcoming England Lions' two-match series against India A, which is scheduled on May 30 in Canterbury.

England selectors named an initial 15-player squad for the two four-day fixtures against the tourists, with Somerset's James Rew, the spare batter in the Three Lions one-off Test against Zimbabwe, named as the side's skipper.

England's premier legspinner in the whites, Rehan Ahmed, will be joined by his brother for the first time. Farhan has enchanted the spectators with his off-spin for Nottinghamshire in recent months.

Among other notable inclusions, Durham's opener Ben McKinney will have the opportunity to challenge out-of-form Zak Crawley for his position in England's Test top-order. Left-arm seamer Josh Hull, who made a one-off Test debut against Sri Lanka last summer, will look to make waves against a star-studded Indian line-up.

Rocky, son of England's famed Andrew Flintoff, has been added to the squad. Earlier this year, he grabbed the headlines for his swashbuckling century for England Lions against Australia A down under. Rocky, aged 16 years and 291 days, passed his father's maiden ton for the England Lions, who scored it at the age of 20 years and 28 days.

Woakes is the most experienced player in England's setup, and he will look to reclaim his spot in the playing XI after a delayed start to the season due to an ankle injury.

Woakes, 36, is one of the silent heroes for England in home Tests, considering he won the Compton-Miller medal in the 2023 Ashes with his impressive tally of 19 wickets at 18.15. He went on to add 24 scalps at 20.25 last summer, after taking the mantle of serving as England's premier pace spearhead from the ageless James Anderson.

He is currently down in the pecking order with Essex's Sam Cook, occupying his place after being named in England's playing XI for their one-off Test against Zimbabwe, set to begin on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

England Test captain Ben Stokes is another name who could appear in one of the fixtures. His performance against Zimbabwe will determine his involvement against India A. The one-off Test will mark the first competitive appearance for Stokes since he tore his hamstring in New Zealand last December.

"It was a discussion we had, and it will just be how I feel at the end of this if I feel like I need any more game time before we head into India. I can't really say how that's going to go at the moment because I've not played yet, but I'll see how I get through," Stokes said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Bowling in a game is completely different to bowling and training, but that'll probably be a late decision depending on how I feel I get through this Test match," he added.

ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket, Ed Barney, added: "This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players. It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England's future needs."

England Lions squad vs India A: James Rew (C), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed.

