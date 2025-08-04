"Woke up this morning and downloaded a 'believe' image": Siraj following his match-winning spell

London [UK], August 4 : Following India's memorable win at The Oval against England, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj opened up and revealed that when he woke up in the morning, he downloaded footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's image, which had the caption "believe" written on it.

Siraj's inspirational spell during the fifth and final Test was perhaps the biggest reason why Team India left the England shores with their heads held high and the series scoreline.

He took a total of 23 wickets in the series at an average of 32.43, with best figures of 6/70. In the final Test, he took a total of nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. While defending 374, India was in trouble with England at 301/3 at one point, but along with Prasidh Krishna, Siraj bowled relentlessly, pulling back the match ball by ball, wicket by wicket.

Speaking about his inspiration at the post-match press conference, Siraj told the media, "When I woke up this morning, I told myself I would change the game. I opened Google, downloaded a 'believe' image and put that as my phone wallpaper."

Woakes met with an injury in the 57th over of India's first innings. Stretching to make a dive at the boundary to save a run, Woakes was seen in discomfort, holding his shoulder. The England pacer would receive immediate inspection from the team physio and was forced off the field.

On Day 5, when the Three Lions were 357/9, Woakes came out to bat as the last batter with his injured arm tucked inside his sweater when England needed 20 runs, but managed to stay away from the strike with Gus Atkinson taking strike throughout.

Speaking on Woakes' commitment towards the game, Siraj noted, "For the team, he came in broken shoulders and head-stop to him. A lot of players don't come in such situations but, whatever happens, it's really brilliant. It is known that it means a lot for the passion for cricket and for the Indian country. My plan was simple: when he is facing me, I will try to bowl on the stump and finish the game."

Speaking on his workload, Siraj added, "To be honest, body is fine right now, because it's almost 187 hours in this series, but you play for the country, you give everything. I don't think too much. You bowl your sixth over, you bowl your ninth over, I don't care. I believe in myself, you bowl every ball for the country, not for myself, play for the country, you give it everything."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor