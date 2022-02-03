Women's Ashes, 1st ODI: Showed plenty of determination, says Beth Mooney

Australia batter Beth Mooney expressed happiness after his side defeated England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Thursday.

Mooney's 73-run knock was followed up by Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul to help Australia defeat England by 27 runs.

"Unbelievable, to win the Ashes is pretty special. This is a superb group and we showed plenty of determination. The bowlers nailed it, they kept bowling onto the stumps, used the conditions well - Schutt and Darcy Brown had a great bowling plan, we're absolutely chuffed to have won," said Mooney after the game.

With this win, Australia has taken an 8-4 lead in the Women's Ashes and as a result, they have retained the urn.

Chasing 206, England got off to a bad start as Tammy Beaumont (3) and Heather Knight (0) were sent back to the pavilion by Darcie Brown in the fourth over of the innings, reducing the visitors to 10/2. Nat Sciver then added 29 runs to the total along with Lauren Winfield Hill. However, this stand was broken in the 11th over by Megan Schutt as she got the better of Winfield Hill (13) and England was reduced to 39/3.

Nat Sciver played a knock of 45 runs, but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the visitors were reduced to 103/6 in the 27th over, still, 103 runs away from the target. Danni Wyatt and Katherine Brunt chipped in with knocks of 20 and 32, but Australia managed to hold on to register a 27-run win.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor