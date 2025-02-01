Women's Ashes: Mooney makes history at MCG, becomes first women's Australian player with tons in all formats

Melbourne [Australia], February 1 : Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney made history on Saturday, slamming her maiden Test century and becoming the first-ever women's player from her country to have centuries across all formats.

Mooney achieved this feat during the one-off Women's Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the first innings in reply to 170 scored by England who were put to field first, Australia's Mooney more than half the deficit herself, making 106 in 173 balls, with seven fours. Her runs came at a strike rate of over 61.

In eight Tests, Mooney has made 559 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.00, with a century and four fifties.

Having played 82 ODIs, Mooney has also scored 2,553 runs at an average of 47.27 at a strike rate of over 85, with three centuries and 18 fifties in 75 innings. Her best score is 133.

In 109 T20Is, Mooney has scored 3,215 runs at an average of 41.21 and a strike rate of over 124, with two centuries and 25 fifties. Her best score is 117*.

She has a total of six centuries in international cricket.

Mooney's ton sees her join an elite company of women's players with all format tons, England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. Overall, she has also become fourth Australian to become an all-format centurion after Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner, as per cricket.com.au

Mooney also joined Annabel Sutherland as the only women on the MCG Test century honour board, with the duo stitching a massive 154 run stand.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to field first. A four-wicket haul by spinner Alana King (4/45) and two wickets each from Kim Garth and Darcie Brown came helped Australia bundle out visitors for just 170 runs. Other than a half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt (51 in 129 balls, with four boundaries), there was little for England to cheer.

In Australia's first innings, they got off to a steady start and had made 170/3, thanks to steady knocks from Phoebe Litchfield (45 in 127 balls, with five fours) and skipper Alyssa Healy (34 in 68 balls, with two fours). However, a 154 run stand for the fourth wicket between Annabel Sutherland (163 in 258 balls, with 21 fours and a six) and Mooney gave Australia a massive lead. Sutherland and Mooney tons, plus a valuable 44 in 81 balls (with six fours) from Ash Gardner took Australia to 440 runs, giving them a 270 run lead.

Sophie Ecclestone (5/143) bowled well for England, while Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer also got two wickets. But with a massive deficit to overcome in second innings, England sits on verge of a rare series whitewash, having lost all ODIs and T20Is of the multi-format women's Ashes so far.

