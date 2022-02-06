Women's Ashes: Perry, McGrath star as Australia defeat England in 2nd ODI

All-round performances by Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath helped Australia defeat England by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Junction Oval on Sunday.

With this win, Australia has won the Women's Ashes as the hosts have gained a 10-4 lead in the ongoing series. The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday.

Chasing 130, Australia got off to a rocky start as Rachael Haynes (10) was first dismissed by Anya Shrubsole and then Meg Lanning (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Kate Cross, and the hosts were reduced to 18/2 in the seventh over. Perry and Alyssa Healy then put on 31 runs for the third wicket, but this stand was cut short by Nat Sciver as she dismissed Healy (22).

McGrath then joined Perry in the middle and the duo ensured that Australia does not lose wickets in a cluster. Both batters put on 36 runs for the fourth wicket, but as soon as Australia started to run away with the game. England dismissed McGrath (19) and this brought Ashleigh Gardner to the middle.

Ellyse Perry perished after playing a 40-run knock, but in the end, Australia managed to get over the line by five wickets and 88 balls to spare.

Earlier, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath took three wickets each as Australia bowled out England for 129 inside 46 overs. No England batter got going and only four batters got scores in double digits.

Sophie Ecclestone (32), Amy Ellen Jones (28), Lauren Winfield Hill (24), and Heather Knight (18) were the only ones to get among double digits and lack of big scores meant England being bundled out for 129.

Brief Scores: England 129 all out (Sophie Ecclestone 32, Amy Ellen Jones 28; Tahlia McGrath 3-4); Australia 131/5 (Ellyse Perry 40, Ashleigh Gardner 35*; Kate Cross 2-46).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor