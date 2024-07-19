IND W vs PAK W, Asia Cup Cup 2024: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat First Against India

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 19 : Pakistan Women skipper Nida Dar won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

🚨 Toss & Team News 🚨



Pakistan have elected to bat against #TeamIndia.



A look at our Playing XI 🔽



Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/30wNRZNiBJ#WomensAsiaCup2024 | #ACC | #INDvPAK — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2024

"We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket. We have practiced and trained a lot in Karachi and we are well prepared for this contest. It is a great opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup. We have a good combination and bowlers and batters and hoping for a good game," Nida said after winning the toss.

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that every game is important in this tournament.

"For us anything was okay because the conditions are gonna be the same for the 40 overs. Every game is important for us and we want to get into rhythm from the first game. We have made 3 changes from the last T20I we played against South Africa," Kaur said.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh.

