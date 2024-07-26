Women's Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field against Pakistan in semi-final

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 26 : Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will fight for a spot in the final and the winner of the match will face India, who defeated Bangladesh earlier on Friday.

Sri Lanka clinched victories effortlessly against Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand to reach the semi-finals. Pakistan lost their opening game against arch-rival India but bounced back to seal big victories against Nepal and the UAE.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said, "We will bowl first, confident of our bowling unit. I think 140 is a good score to chase. A good batting surface, need to stick with our plans. Playing the same XI."

Pakistan skipper Nida Dar said during the time of the toss, "As a team we are doing good. Batting is okay. There's pressure while chasing in semis, so batting first is better I feel. 135-140 will be a good total as the surface looks good for batting. No changes for us."

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Tuba Hassan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

