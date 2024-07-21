Women's Asia Cup 2024: UAE win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : United Arab Emirates Women skipper Esha Rohit Oza won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth clash of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

India off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to a finger injury. Women in Blue has called Tanuja Kanwar to replace the 21-year-old spinner and is set to replace Renuka Singh Thakur in the playing XI.

On one side, Women in Blue won their first match of the competition against arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets; on the other hand, UAE lost their match against Nepal by six wickets.

"We want to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket, we want to use that to our advantage and restrict them. It's important that you learn from the game. There were quite a few errors in the field. I just want to stick to the basics. Same side," Esha said after winning the toss.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that if she had won the toss, she would have elected to bat first.

"We wanted to bat only, happy with that. We'll just go with the flow and see how we start. Shreyanka is not playing, she got injured in the last game. In place of her, Tanuja is playing," Kaur said.

United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, and Indhuja Nandakumar.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, and Tanuja Kanwar.

