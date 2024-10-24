Women's Cricket breaks new ground with impressive turnout in UAE for ICC WT20 WC 2024

Dubai [UAE], October 24 : The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was a landmark event for women's cricket, drawing 91,030 fans during the tournament, an impressive 30% increase from the previous edition.

The thrilling final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday saw 21,457 fans in attendance, a remarkable 68% increase from the last final in South Africa. The group stages and semi-finals also witnessed strong support, attracting 69,573 fans, a 21% rise compared to the previous edition, highlighting the expanding global appeal of women's cricket.

The electric atmosphere in the stadium was a reflection of the UAE's passion for high-level sporting events, an exciting indicator of the expanding interest in women's cricket among new and diverse audiences.

The India versus Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6 set a new record for the highest attendance at a group stage match in Women's T20 World Cup history. This Group A clash in the 2024 edition drew an impressive crowd of 15,935, showcasing the intense rivalry between the two neighbours.

"Women's cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a shining example of the sport's expanding impact. The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing global support for women's cricket and the potential for hosting elite women's sport in this region," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said as quoted by the ICC media release.

