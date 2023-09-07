Women's Cricket: England batters to take part in Mumbai training camp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : The England women's team will take a select group of batters to Mumbai for a training camp after their 2-1 defeat against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka women's team created history by recording their first-ever series triumph over England in any format. They scored a dominant seven-wicket victory over Heather Knight's side in the third T20I in Derby.

The series was an eye-opener for England as their weakness against spin was exposed.

In light of the upcoming series which includes a tour of India scheduled at the end of this year followed by the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and the 50-over version in India in 2025, head coach Jon Lewis is looking to strengthen the side on a surface that will be favourable to spinners.

"….it's pretty clear that the way we play spin bowling is a big area for development for us. And it's been highlighted here. It's brilliant exposure for our players to understand this is where you're at in your cricketing journey, these are the bits of the game that we need to improve," Lewis said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"We've got a 20-over World Cup in Bangladesh, we've got a tour to India and we've got a 50-over World Cup in India. So our next three big challenges in reality, there's going to be a lot of spin bowled at us. People will watch us play spin and they'll go, 'right, okay, we think we can exploit this team in that area'. So I'm really keen to get to work with the girls, and how they play the spin bowling and the options that they have, because there's there a lot of areas for growth," Lewis added.

The names of players who will be travelling to India have not been revealed as yet.

