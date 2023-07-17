Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

What is the objective? How shall we want to or can look to walk the path to achieving that objective? Each time I look at our Indian women’s team playing or read about the team’s selection for upcoming tournaments I am fazed by the same question. Is there a defined pathway?

I won't look to cover the world here; to get to the point; but I will identify what I feel as I see it. When we saw the team play the recent T20 series in Bangladesh; the same question arose- What is the objective? What are we looking to achieve?

Yes, the playing surface at Dhaka Stadium was not ideal for stroke play but was the team prepared to adapt?

This time of the year one does expect rain and slow surfaces, especially in Bangladesh. But we already know that; don’t we? So, has the team collectively and or individual players done their homework? The batting approach, the scores and the entire match/ series approach looked jaded. Why?

We seem to be ever building our team. Since the last decade or even more maybe that has been the case. Ideally, we introduce a player into international cricket which has immense potential and promise. Then give them time to settle but is around the team (playing or probable). There seems to be no base for this process to be practised.

Without sounding like a question to the selection committee; I can’t seem to understand the fact that we always want to blood in new talent. But then what happens to that talent after a series or two? What is the barometer for their assessment?

Age? Hope? Talent? Skill? Junior cricket or senior cricket (domestic/ international) performance? Anjali Sarvani warmed the Indian bench right through the T20 world cup in South Africa after a good debut at home against Australia. She is holding onto that bench even today.

Meghna Singh, a supposed replacement for Shikha Pandey (who continues to be looked at through different coloured lenses) continues to be a traveller. Monica Patel- does she have performances behind her to be there in the Indian 15; if yes, then when will she play? Since when have we been looking at a bowling partner for Jhulan Goswami? Or now; since her retirement; nearly a year ago are we still looking to identify seam bowlers for India; in fact, now from both ends.

Is a seam bowler not allowed to bowl on a slow surface? What are the ideal conditions for fast bowlers to showcase their skills? Be it senior cricket, emerging teams or Under 19; we seem to downplay our fast bowlers. Jhulan Goswami did not become a match-winner overnight; it took time and backing. Yes; she was hardworking and skill full.

Opportunity can be provided but it is also reliant on individual preparation. Sad to say or see but it has seemed incomplete. We still rely on spinners or an overreliance on Deepti Sharma to hold the fort with new, semi-new and old ball. In the bargain, we are faced with a question: Is Deepti a bowler or an allrounder? What’s her role and where does/ can she bat?

A pattern can be seen as a style of play (individual & collective). And seeing the start of the season we seem to have continued with the same old patterns. Very good batters but below par performance. Very good bowlers but with one focal point only.

It's scary and unsatisfactory. ICC has announced equal prize money for men and women in ICC events. The BCCI has announced equal match fees for both men and women in international cricket. Post-WPL regular assessment and training camps were conducted at NCA while we enjoyed watching the IPL. So, while we didn’t have competitive cricket but there is off-season preparation continuing.

The recent team announcement for the Asian Games later this year is perplexing. About 6 changes from the T20I squad that is sent to Bangladesh. Some without playing have been exchanged and why the others remain a question mark. They couldn’t have been injured.

A core, a nucleus is very important. Instability is never fruitful. While we are still searching for a strong batting unit that can get us to the next level; we remain a work-in-progress team in other areas too. When will be able to hit from a stable base? Are we moving towards one?

(Anjum Chopra is a former Indian woman Test cricketer)

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor