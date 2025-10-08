Women's Cricket World Cup: Beth Mooney, Alana King shine as Australia outclass Pakistan by 107 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 8 : An outstandanding display of batting by Beth Mooney and Alana King in the first innings followed by three-wicket haul in the second innings guided the defending champions Australia to a comfortable 107-run victory over Pakistan in the ninth game of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mooney was awarded the Player of the Match for her brilliant ton in the match against the Women in Green. With this victory, the Women in Yellow moved to the top of the points table (5 points in three games), whereas the Fatima Sana-led side is in last spot after losing all three games in the mega event so far.

Defending 231, the Australian pacers were on their mark from the get-go. Kim Garth opened the deadlock for the defending champions, removing Sadaf Shamas in her second over, inducing an outside edge off a nip-backer which was caught behind by captain Alyssa Healy.

Schutt then opened her account from the other end, sending Muneeba Ali packing after the latter's hack off a hard-length delivery was caught by Annabel Sutherland stationed at mid-off.

Garth continued to challenge Pakistan batters from the other end, catching Sidra Nawaz off guard with some late movement. Soon afterwards, the right arm quick was rewarded for targetting the stumps as Eyman Fatima missed a wild slog to see her stumps rattled.

Meanwhile, Schutt completed her brace, courtesy of a good low catch of Natalia Pervaiz from Beth Mooney in the cordon.

Annabel Sutherland also got in on the act, claiming the prized wicket of captain Fatima Sana to make it six for Australia just on the other side of the powerplay.

Pakistan's highest run-getter against India, Sidra Amin (35 off 52), showed character with the bat, but Ash Gardner broke her resistance as Australia inched closer to a mammoth win.

Soon after, Georgia Wareham removed Diana Baig, trapping her plumb in front of the wicket. Australia had to wait another 11.2 overs before the next breakthrough as Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu stuck in the middle for a slow-burning 25-run stand.

However, Alana King would finally come good with the ball as Sandhu edged a sharp leg-breaker for Australia skipper Alyssa Healy to pouch safely. It was Annabel Sutherland who wrapped up the win, getting one past Shamim, hitting the top of off-stump.

Earlier, Beth Mooney (109) had led Australia's foray with the bat to rescue her side from Pakistan's early strikes.

With the defending champions being reduced to eight wickets down at 115, Mooney went on to notch a sensational century, her first at Women's Cricket World Cup, as Australia posted 221 on the board.

The left-handed batter displayed an array of shots to keep the scoreboard ticking against the run of play, composing her innings with some confident strokeplay that included 11 boundaries.

Coming in to bat at 10, Alana King (51) duly complemented Mooney from the other end, scoring a power-packed half-century - comprising three fours and as many maximums - which is now the highest score in Women's ODIs.

Together, Mooney and King added a staggering 109 runs, making for the highest-ever ninth-wicket partnership in Women's ODI history.

Earlier, Pakistan bowlers made impressive inroads against the seven-time Women's Cricket World Cup winners. Nashra Sandhu nabbed three wickets, while Rameen Shamim struck a brace. Skipper Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal and Diana Baig also got on the wickets tally.

Iqbal would open the floodgates for Pakistan by trapping Australia captain Alyssa Healy into a false shot. The right-hander, looking to flick the ball away, ended up mistiming the shot straight to Diana Baig at mid-wicket.

Shortly afterwards, Sana struck, catching Phoebe Litchfield off her own bowling to make it two wickets for Pakistan inside four deliveries.

Nashra Sandhu then weaved her magic with the ball, producing two magical deliveries to send Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland packing.

Dancing down the track, Perry and was deceived by the flight and turn as wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz produced a lightning-fast stumping. Sandhu then broke through the gates of Sutherland to make it four wickets for Pakistan.

Sandhu would go on to clinch her third wicket by getting the better of Tahlia McGrath as Pakistan tightened their grip on the defending champions.

From the other end, Rameen Shamim also delivered a brace, getting rid of the in-form Ash Gardner to open her account.

Shamim's second strike was even more impressive as she held onto a low Georgia Wareham catch off her own bowling.

Beth Mooney and Kim Garth showed some resistance with the bat, compiling a resilient partnership to come up with a response after a surge of wickets, helping the team past the 100-run mark. Mooney would go on to bring up a valuable half-century.

But just as Australia seemed to be in the midst of recovery, Diana Baig snapped the wicket of Garth, with Sidra Nawaz producing a masterful piece of glovework to stump her out.

Mooney then stitched another crucial partnership with Alana King to bail Australia out of a tricky scenario in Colombo, one that eventually sealed a clinical victory.

Brief Scores: Australia Women 221/9 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 109, Alana King 51*; Nashra Sandhu 3/37) vs Pakistan Women 114 all out in 36.3 overs (Sidra Amin 35, Rameen Shamim 15; Kim Garth 3/14).

