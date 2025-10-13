Women's CWC: Bangladesh win toss, opts to bat against Proteas

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 : Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat against South Africa Women in match number 14 of the ongoing Women's World Cup on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

Bangladesh are coming off a tough 100-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in Guwahati. While South Africa defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana, after winning the toss, said, "We want to bat first because we have seen in the last few games, it was a kind of a wicket where your batters can give some runs. You want to bat first. This sort of wicket, if you can put some score on the board, it will actually help the bowlers and our bowlers have been playing well in this tournament. It was a small, short turnaround, but we talked about it a lot. I think we are looking forward to coming strongly as a batting unit. We have two changes."

"I probably would have bowled anyway. I don't mind that too much. I am thinking there will be a lot of dew later. So, it might be harder to grip the ball later and maybe come on to the bat a bit nicer. It was an amazing game of cricket. I think the group was really on a big high after that game. We spent the last couple of days coming back down to earth though. I think we still have a long way to go in this tournament. The game was incredible but I think like we have been saying, it is one game at a time and we can't take any game lightly or expect that to happen again. So, full refocus, full switch on today and hopefully we can put in another good performance. Not exactly (the same XI), we have two changes," Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt said.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter.

