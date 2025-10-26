Women's CWC: India vs Bangladesh clash delayed due to rain

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Rain delayed the start of Bangladesh's innings in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash against India at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, rain had pushed back the toss before India elected to bowl. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh. Since morning, the rain had arrived in patches and returned before the toss. The covers were placed, forcing the toss to be delayed by more than 30 minutes.

India hosts Bangladesh, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side hoping to enter the knockout stages in winning form.

India will take on Australia in the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, and is sure to want to enter that match having won two games on the trot.

Bangladesh have won just one match at the tournament, but could rise as high as sixth on the standings with a victory over India.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We're going to bowl first. Because of the overcast conditions, we thought bowling would be a good decision. She's going to debut today (Uma Chetry). Richa is resting. Two more players are resting - Kranti and Sneh Rana. Had the self-belief that we can change this (after three losses)."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana is hoping for a decent outing with the bat and said, "Kind of good for us because our bowlers have been doing well. Have to give them a good total to defend. It was pretty difficult (getting over the SL defeat). Have to move on and play our A game. The way our bowlers have been bowling, and looking at the conditions, 230-plus can be a good total."

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.

