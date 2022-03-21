Women's CWC: Pakistan beat WI to claim first World Cup win in 13 years

Pakistan's spinners were in full flight as West Indies were restricted to 89/7 after 20 overs before their batters chased the target with ease to claim an eight-wicket victory in Hamilton on Monday.

With this win, Pakistan registered their first points on the board in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The result is a big dent in the West Indies' hope of qualifying for the semis.

This is also Pakistan's first win in the World Cup in 13 years. For the first time since defeating WI in 2009, the Asian team have won a match in this tournament to end a run of 18 defeats.

Chasing a target of 90 in 20 overs, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a solid platform for Pakistan. The latter would be dismissed in the sixth over, with Afy Fletcher knocking her over for 8 as she tried to up the ante.

But Muneeba joined by skipper Bismah Maroof, would then stitch together a vital 35-run stand. Muneeba perished while attempting a wild slog against Shakera Selman to be dismissed for 37.

Another short and crucial stand of 33* runs between Maroof and Omaima Sohail though would seal the deal for Pakistan. Maroof remained unbeaten on 20 while Sohail scored 22 as celebrations erupted in the Pakistan camp with an eight-wicket victory and seven balls remaining in the bank.

Earlier, Pakistan's spinners restricted West Indies to 89/7 after 20 overs. Nida Dar, in particular, was mighty impressive, registering figures of 4/10 in her four overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 90/2 (Muneeba 37; Selman 1-15) beat West Indies 89/7 (Dottin 27; Dar 4-10) by eight wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

