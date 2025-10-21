Women's CWC: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against South Africa

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 21 : Pakistan Women have won the toss and opted to field against South Africa Women in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, in Colombo on Tuesday.

South Africa and Pakistan, after contrasting journeys in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, face off in Colombo in the 22nd match of the tournament.

South Africa has looked assured and composed for most of the campaign, sitting comfortably in third place. Pakistan, meanwhile, have been left frustrated by the rain gods and their own inconsistency, finding themselves at the bottom of the table with no wins in five outings.

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain, said, "Not the worst thing (batting first). Throughout the competition, we've done well chasing. The one time we batted first, it didn't go well. With the semifinals looming, good to bat first. Just the one change - Ayabonga is in for Klaas."

Fatima Sana, Pakistan captain, after winning the toss, said, "We're going to bowl first. Looks like a good pitch for the bowlers. We have four spinners. Everything depends on being calm. Same team."

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

