Women's DPL: South Delhi Superstarz seal spot in final with 10-run victory over Central Delhi Queens

New Delhi [India], August 21: South Delhi Superstarz clinched a win against Central Delhi Queens by 10 runs during the Women's Delhi Premier League fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday to storm into the final.

Chasing 145, the Queens were restricted to 134/4. Openers Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh gave their side a solid start with a 69-run stand for the first wicket. Nishika fell for 23 (35), and Deeksha followed soon after with 41 (44) in the 13th over.

A couple of quick dismissals stalled the chase, and although Monika and Parunika Sisodia tried to steady the innings, the required run rate kept climbing. Monika scored 24 off 18 while Sisodia remained not out on 25 off 18. For the Superstarz, Disha Nagar was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/28 in four overs.

In the first innings, the Superstarz had lost two early wickets but were rescued by a brilliant 71-run partnership between Tanisha Singh and Shweta Sehrawat. Sehrawat scored a fluent 45 (32), while Tanisha played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 76 off 50 balls to take her side to 144/3 in 20 overs.

Among the Queens' bowlers, Parunika Sisodia, Mallika Khatri, and Nidhi Mahto picked up a wicket each. With this win, South Delhi Superstarz sealed their spot in the finals, joining Central Delhi Queens, who had already secured qualification.

Earlier in the tournament, the Women's Delhi Premier League witnessed high drama at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Central Delhi Queens pulled off a nail-biting 1-wicket win against North Delhi Strikers on Wednesday.

Chasing 118 for victory, the Queens were pushed to the brink before holding their nerve in the very last over. The chase began on a shaky note, with the Queens stumbling to 43/4, as the Strikers' bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Monika emerged as the key batter, keeping her side in the hunt with a gritty 36 off 39 balls. Her dismissal via a run-out, however, left the Queens under pressure, still requiring runs from the lower order, said the release.

The game went down to the wire in the final over with the Queens needing 14 runs with just two wickets in hand. They managed 12 off the first five deliveries before Parunika Sisodia was stumped on a wide ball from Nazma.

With two needed from two, tension gripped the ground. Priya Mishra, walking in last, lofted the ball straight to mid-on, only for the fielder to put down the chance as it went to the boundary to hand the Queens a dramatic victory with just one ball to spare.

