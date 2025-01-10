Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2025 to begin from January 13 in Kochi

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 10 : The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala (CABK) on Friday announced that the Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 will kick off on January 13 in Ernakulam.

According to a release from CABI, a total of 19 teams divided into five groups, will compete in the spirited tournament for the championship. The league stage will commence on January 13 while the grand inauguration ceremony will take place on January 12 at Durbar Hall Ground, Ernakulam.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education & Social Justice will be the chief guest along with other distinguished guests. A musical evening with Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is scheduled to make the event memorable.

The league stage and quarter-finals will conclude on January 16. The semi-finals will take place on January 17, where the top four teams will compete for a spot in the final. The grand finale will be held on January 18 at the Palace Oval, Thripunithura, Kochi. A total of 34 matches will be played during the tournament.

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), stated that it will not just be the celebration of cricket but also a testament to the resilience and determination of women cricketers.

"The Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind is not just a celebration of cricket but also a testament to the resilience and determination of women cricketers with visual impairments. Each edition of this tournament inspires us as we witness extraordinary talent breaking barriers and redefining possibilities. We are thrilled to see 19 teams participating this year, reflecting the growing popularity of cricket for the blind among women. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to IndusInd Bank for their unwavering support in empowering these athletes and making this event a grand success," Mahantesh was quoted in a release from CABI as saying.

Minu Mani, the first woman cricketer from Kerala to represent India, has been appointed as the Event Ambassador, while Harmanpreet Kaur continues her role as the Goodwill Ambassador for Women's Cricket.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Minu Mani shared, "It is profound honour to serve as the Event Ambassador for the Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025. This tournament goes beyond the boundaries of the game and I am thrilled to stand by and celebrate these remarkable players as they redefine possibilities and inspire us all on this extraordinary stage."

Rajanish Henry, Secretary General - World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala (CABK) and Chairman of the Women's National Tournament, expressed that "CABK is excited to host 19 women's teams this year, which is a record. Women's Cricket for the Blind has grown significantly over the years, and we are proud that this platform continues to empower and transform the lives of women cricketers."

The 19 participating teams are grouped based on their performances in the previous national tournament. This year, three new teams Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar have been added, with the groups structured as follows:

Group A: Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam.

Group B: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana.

Group C: Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana.

Group D: Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Bihar, Vidarbha.

Group E: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha has dominated the tournament, winning the title three times in the last four editions, while Karnataka secured the trophy in 2022. The previous four editions have witnessed Odisha and Karnataka consistently reaching the finals, with Odisha maintaining the upper hand.

