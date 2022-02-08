Women's ODI Rankings: Ellyse Perry regains top-spot for all-rounders

Having dropped to the second spot after the series against India in September 2021, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is back at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for all-rounders.

Perry was the Player of the Match in the second ODI, first returning figures of 3/12 to reduce England to 129 all out, before scoring a 40 off 64 balls to take Australia close to victory.

Perry also made huge gains in the bowlers' rankings, rising seven spots to break into the top 10 and occupying the No.9 spot.

"Katherine Brunt's all-round brilliance in the first ODI, where she finished with 3/12 and scored 32*, sees her gain three spots to No.5 in the all-rounders' rankings. Brunt also jumped a spot to No.6 in the bowlers' rankings," reported ICC's official website.

Despite England ending up on the losing side in the first two ODIs, Sophie Ecclestone bowled economically and jumped to third with a career-best 717 rating points.

Perry's teammate Beth Mooney too climbed the charts for batters, rising five places to occupy the third spot after a Player-of-the-Match-winning 73 in the first ODI of the series.

Tahlia McGrath played a crucial role in Australia sealing the ODI series in the first two ODI, with 48 runs and five wickets. Her strong showing reflected across all three departments in the rankings, where she rose six spots to No.41 for batters, a massive 32 spots to No.52 to bowlers, and 20 spots to No. 31 for all-rounders.

( With inputs from ANI )

