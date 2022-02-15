Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali holds onto second spot, Mandhana drops to eighth

New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite has moved up to number three in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after a fine effort in the opening match of their five-ODI series against India in Queenstown, less than three weeks ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Satterthwaite, who smashed a 67 ball 63 and was involved in an important 98 run third-wicket partnership with opener Suzie Bates, has overtaken Australia's Beth Mooney with a gain of 13 rating points. She is now 15 rating points behind India captain Mithali Raj, who is second with 744 in the list led by Australia opener Alyssa Healy who is 749 rating points.

Bates' 11th ODI hundred, which helped her team take a 1-0 lead in the series and won her the Player of the Match award, has lifted her into the world's top 20 batters in ODIs for the first time in six months. The former captain has advanced five places to 17th position in the latest weekly update that includes the last match of the Australia-England series.

Australia completed their Ashes triumph with another comfortable victory in the final ODI in Melbourne last week. Tammy Beaumont returned to form for England with a half-century, as did Meg Lanning with an unbeaten 57, allowing both batters to gain three places for their efforts. Beaumont and Lanning are now in fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with just one rating point separating them.

In the bowlers' list, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was a bright spark in the final ODI, bowling her 10-over allocation and conceding just 18 runs while dismissing Rachael Haynes, taking an excellent catch off her own bowling. She has moved a place up to second, closing in on the opportunity to top both the ODI and T20I bowling rankings at the same time.

Ellyse Perry's return to all-round excellence also enabled her to gain three places with the ball and increase her lead over second-placed Nat Sciver in the all-rounders' table to an impressive 87 rating points. New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu is up to four places to 13th and India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad is up to five places to 16th. Both bowled economically in the Queenstown ODI to move up in the world's top 20 ODI bowlers.

In the T20I rankings, Beth Mooney is back in her third stint as the top-ranked batter with captain Meg Lanning also gaining a slot to reach the second position. India opener Shafali Verma is now third in the list.

New Zealand bowlers Amelia Kerr is up to five places to eighth and Jess Kerr is up 16 places to 34th also making notable gains in the T20I rankings.

( With inputs from ANI )

