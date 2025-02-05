Women's Premier League 2025: Gujarat Giants appoint Ashleigh Gardner as captain

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], February 5 : Gujarat Giants has appointed Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the team captain for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Gardner, a key figure in Australian cricket, made her debut in 2017.

The all-rounder is a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner and she played a significant role in Australia's 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal success. She was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

Gardner has been an integral part of Gujarat Giants since the league's inception. Over the last two seasons of WPL, she has scored 324 runs and bagged 17 wickets.

"It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season. We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud," Gardner said.

The team's head coach Michael Klinger expressed his confidence in Gardner's leadership. "She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign," he said.

Last season, the team was led by Beth Mooney. Speaking about the former captain, Klinger said, "I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group."

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "Gardner embodies the spirit of Gujarat Giants with her dedication, skill, and leadership. Her appointment as captain reiterates our commitment to building a world-class team that competes at the highest level. We are confident that under her captaincy, the team will put up a stellar performance in WPL."

