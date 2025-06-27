Women's Premier League franchise UP Warriorz part ways with coach Jon Lewis

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 : UP Warriorz parted ways with their head coach Jon Lewis following a three-year-association in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Lewis had a fine start to his run with the franchise, taking them to the playoffs during the inaugural WPL season in 2023, but lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI). In 2024, they finished second-last, with three wins in eight games. In the latest season, the team had to deal with skipper Alyssa Healy injured and Deepti Sharma captaining the side.

Warriorz finished at the bottom of the tournament this year, with three wins in eight games, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Giving him a farewell, Warriorz posted on their official Instagram, "From day one, you believed in us. Through the highs, the learnings, and everything in between Thank You, Coach Jon Lewis, for leading with heart, calm, and belief. You'll always be a part of the Warriorz Family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UP Warriorz (@upwarriorz)

Overall, under Lewis, the team managed to win nine out of 25 matches. They also hold the record for the highest total in WPL: 225 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier this year, with Aussie youngster Georgia Voll (99* in 56 balls) shining with the bat.

Lewis was performing dual roles, as he had been England's head coach for the women's team since November 2022. But he stepped down from the spot after Australia won the women's Ashes by a clean sweep of 16 points to nil.

Before being a coach, Lewis was a massive feature of English cricket for two decades and was a consistent wicket-taker for Gloucestershire, in the main, and Surrey and Sussex, where he ended his career in 2014

Prior to becoming a prominent coach, Lewis played top-flight cricket in England for close to two decades, and was a consistent wicket-taker for Gloucestershire, in the main, and Surrey and Sussex, where he ended his career in 2014. He also turned out in a Test, 13 ODIs and two T20Is. He took 849 scalps in 251 matches in first-class cricket and 25 scalps in international cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor