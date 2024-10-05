Women's T20 WC: In low-scoring affair, England pip Bangladesh with 21-run win

Sharjah [UAE], October 5 : In a low-scoring affair, England began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a triumphant note against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In a game where spinners were always going to have their say, England had four in their possession. The selection played its part as England subtly defended its paltry target of 118/7 and sailed to a 21-run victory.

Linsey Smith (2/11), Charlotte Dean (2/22), and Sarah Glenn (1/22) kept the flow of runs in check, scythed wickets, and didn't allow Bangladesh to reorganise their derailed inning.

Even though Sophie Ecclestone went wicketless, the efforts of the trio had done substantial damage that Bangladesh struggled to recover from.

In a high-tempo chase set by England bowlers, Bangladesh found themselves well behind the asking rate right from the beginning.

After Linsey and Charlotte made early inroads in the powerplay, Bangladesh found a moment of reprieve in the partnership between Sobhana Mostary and captain Nigar Sultana.

The 35-run partnership kept Bangladesh's hopes high of seeing off the chase. But the hopes were shortlived after Sultana's dive wasn't enough to save herself from being run out.

The moment the partnership between the duo ended, England spinners came in and stamped their authority in the match. Bangladesh batters folded without creating much of a ruckus and succumbed to a 21-run defeat.

Earlier in the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat, England's openers Maia Bouchier (23) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (41) flourished in the powerplay.

The duo raced to 47/0 within the blink of an eye, raising signs of posting a high-scoring target on the board. However, England started losing momentum following their struggle to find the boundary rope.

Bangladesh bowlers toyed with England batters with their excellent line and lengths. Their exploits never allowed England to find their lost momentum. Wickets kept falling one after another and England eventually settled for a total of 118/7.

Lg spinner, Fahima Khatun, returned outstanding figures of 2/18 from her four-over spell. Rabeya Khan also played a big part in England's slowdown, with figures of 1/15 in her four overs.

Brief Score: England 118/7 (Danielle Wyatt-Hodge 41, Maia Bouchier 23; Fahima Khatun 2-18) vs Bangladesh 97/7 (Sobhana Mostary 44, Nigar Sultana 15; Linsey Smith 2-11).

