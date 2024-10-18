Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stun defending champions Australia to reach final

Dubai [UAE], October 18 : A brilliant batting display by South Africa with opener Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 74* runs powered the Proteas into the Women's T20 World Cup Final by knocking out the defending champions Australia on Thurday. The final will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

The semifinal match was the repeat of the last summit clash in South Africa, but the result was different as the Proteas have taken revenge for their loss at home, when Australia won by 19 runs to lift their sixth title.

This is the first time in the history of 15 years of the sport that the 'Women in Yellow' have not reached the final of the competition (WT20 WC).

Coming to the final match, having restricted Australia to 134/5 in the first innings, South Africa's top order put on a display of hitting under the lights of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt (42 from 37) leading the way along with opening partner Tazim Brits (15 from 15).

But it was Bosch who really knocked the stuffing out of the Aussie bowling attack, scoring fast in her 74* from 48 to get her team well ahead of the run rate, meaning there were few late nerves even when skipper Wolvaardt departed with 15 runs still required.

And fittingly it was Bosch who hit the winning runs, sparking jubilant scenes among the South African contingent.

Earlier, having opted to bowl first, the Proteas made an excellent start, forcing Australia to take their time in a rebuild from 18/2.

But Mooney, along with skipper Tahlia McGrath (27), laid a platform for the defending champions. And some excellent contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (16* from 9) and Ellyse Perry (31 from 23) gave Australia's bowlers something sizeable to defend.

Ayabonga Khaka had the pick of the figures with her 2/24, while Marizanne Kapp also impressed, taking 1/24 and producing an inspired piece of fielding to remove Mooney.

And South Africa's inspired performances continued into the second innings, as they completed a famous upset.

Talking about the Australia's first innings, Grace Harris, opening in place of the injured Alyssa Healy, was superbly caught by Anneke Bosch of Ayabonga Khaka's first delivery for 3 (from 5 balls).

And Georgia Wareham, up at number three, wasn't able to survive against the Proteas' potent new-ball duo, edging behind for 5 (9) off Marizanne Kapp.

Australia rebuilt through Beth Mooney and stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath, reaching 35/2 at the end of the powerplay, and progressing to 53/2 by drinks.

The pair put on 50 runs before South Africa's leading wicket-taker at the tournament, Nonkululeko Mlaba, struck once again, luring McGrath (27 from 33) into a mis-hit that looped to Annerie Dercksen.

Mooney's magnificent anchoring knock of 44 from 42 deliveries came to an end just as Australia looked to up the ante in the death overs, with the opener run out by Kapp in an inspired piece of fielding on her own bowling.

But some excellent shots late in the innings from Perry and Litchfield added some late gloss to the score, leaving South Africa requiring 135.

Brief Score: Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Ellyse Perry 31, Ayabonga Khaka 2/24) vs South Africa 135/2 in 17.2 overs (Anneke Bosch 74*, Laura Wolvaardt 42, Annabel Sutherland 2/26).

