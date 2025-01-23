Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: India end top Group A with flawless display against Sri Lanka

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 23 : India finished at the top of Group A after blowing away Sri Lanka on Thursday in the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025. In the other game, the West Indies secured their spot in the Super Six stage by knocking out the hosts, Malaysia.

India maintained its flawless run in the group stage in Kuala Lumpur with an emphatic 60-run victory over Sri Lanka, who were also unbeaten before the match.

Opening batter Gongadi Trisha lifted India to 118/9 with her valuable 49(44). Mithila Vinod chipped in with a crucial cameo of 16(10), which propelled India to a fighting total.

India were in a dire situation when they lost two wickets in the space of four balls. But Trisha came to India's rescue and helped her side recover from 17/2 to 78/4.

When Sri Lanka came to chase 119, it wasn't the picture-perfect start that they would have hoped for. Sri Lanka lost a wicket each in the first five overs, with Shabnam Shakil and VJ Joshitha claiming two wickets each.

Rashmika Sewwandi tried to inject some life into Sri Lanka's chase with her 15(12), but it proved to be insubstantial. Sri Lanka's final pair of Pramudi Methsara and Chamodi Praboda toiled hard to survive 10 overs and successfully avoided getting bowled out.

Before India's triumph, the West Indies ousted Malaysia with a 53-run triumph. Even though the Caribbean side managed to put just 112/7 on the board, the West Indies managed to skittle out Malaysia on 59, finishing third in Group A.

West Indies opener Asabi Callendar laid the foundation with her 30(42). Jahzara Claxton (19) and Abigail Bryce (14) provided valuable contributions to take the West Indies to 112/7.

In reply, Malaysia never found the rhythm, with batters failing to put up a defiant stand. Wickets kept falling one after another, adding to Malaysia's misery, which eventually ended in the 18th over as they folded their innings on 59.

