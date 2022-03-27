Women's World Cup 2022: India eliminated after losing to South Africa in a thriller

India fail to qualify for semis. South Africa beat India by 3 wickets. Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj struck half-centuries and set the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup game against South Africa at the Hagley Oval.

India chose to put runs on the board in the high-pressure game while their opponents took the field in their last league game having already qualified for the semifinals. Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for. Harmanpreet Kaur came up with 48 off 57 balls towards the end of the innings. West Indies are through - du Preez, the ice-cool du Preez came down the pitch and whipped it past mid-wicket for the winning run. England beat Bangladesh by 100 runs earlier in the day, which means India had to win this match to secure a place in the semi-final.

