Women's World Cup: India win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh after rain delay

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh at the ongoing Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The toss was scheduled for 2:30 pm (IST), but doubts remained about the start of the fixture due to the weather forecast. Since morning, the rain had arrived in patches and returned before the toss. The covers were placed, forcing the game to be delayed by more than 30 minutes.

During the hurdle, Uma Chetry was seen receiving her maiden ODI cap from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during the team huddle. With Uma taking the gloves, first-choice wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh has been rested for the clash.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We're going to bowl first. Because of the overcast conditions, we thought bowling would be a good decision. She's going to debut today (Uma Chetry). Richa is resting. Two more players are resting - Kranti and Sneh Rana. Had the self-belief that we can change this (after three losses)."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana is hoping for a decent outing with the bat and said, "Kind of good for us because our bowlers have been doing well. Have to give them a good total to defend. It was pretty difficult (getting over the SL defeat). Have to move on and play our A game. The way our bowlers have been bowling, and looking at the conditions, 230-plus can be a good total."

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.

