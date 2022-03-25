Women's World Cup: It was a positive performance from Mooney and Sutherland, says Lanning

Wellington, March 25 Australia skipper Meg Lanning was in full praise of the 'positive performances' shown by Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland in helping the six-time champions win their final league match in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh.

Chasing 136, Australia were in trouble at 70/5. But Mooney made a fighting 66 not out and shared a stand of 65 with Sutherland (26 not out) to take their team over the line. "Certainly the conditions were the hardest I have played in. It was freezing cold. Today was about finding a way through it and win," said Lanning after the match.

"Bangladesh played really well and put us under pressure. It was a positive performance from Mooney and Sutherland to take us over the line at the end. It was about how dark it was, if Darcie Brown was bowling at that time, it would've been hard to see."

Lanning had some words of appreciation for Sutherland, the young pace all-rounder. "To be able to find a way with the bat, Annabel Sutherland a young player to come in and play under pressure to get us home was really important. To be able to work our way through that was pretty impressive and we will take that win."

Meg, who turned 30 on Friday, believes Australia will rest for some days before preparing for the semi-finals. "I'm not sure, it is a bit cold and windy, not sure if anyone wants to come to the birthday party. I might be pretty quiet but it's nice to get to the end of the group stage playing good cricket, we will rest for a couple of days and then look forward to the semis."

Mooney, who was named 'Player of the Match' for forging another rescue act for Australia, felt adapting to the situation was the key for her. "Adapting to the situation in front of me, Rachael and I talk about it all the time, real challenge batting at 4 and 5 whereas opening you know what you will get. It is difficult at times, but thankfully I'm playing in this Australian team which is pretty elite - I don't have to do a whole lot at the end."

Mooney was also delighted with how Sutherland performed with bat and ball against Bangladesh. "She is an intelligent cricketer in her own right. She read the game and played accordingly. She has got the skill set to play in this Australian team for a long time. Honestly she could play as a batter or a bowler here. She is progressing nicely."

Mooney signed off by saying that Bangladesh played well despite meeting them for the first time in ODIs. "It was really tough, we were discussing it out there, certainly we wouldn't have bowled Darcie if we were out there. They bowled extremely well and put us under the pump."

"Learning on the job in this case, we have played them in the T20 World Cup in 2020, we had a little bit of intel. They are quite versatile as well; their leggies bowl a bit of offies as well which is difficult for a left-hander. Little bit of analysis on their bowlers helped."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor