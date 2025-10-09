Women's World Cup: South Africa win toss, put India to bat after hour-long rain delay

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 : After incessant rain interrupted the exciting contest, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to field against the hosts India at the ongoing Women's World Cup on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Relentless rain in Visakhapatnam forced the toss to be delayed by an hour. Despite the unprecedented setback, not a single over has been lost to weather. The ground staff put in the hard yards by using a super sopper to ensure the surface doesn't hinder the players.

India boasts a formidable record against South Africa in the Women's ODIs, notching 20 wins while conceding 12 defeats. India comes into the clash on the back of two successive victories, while South Africa got off to an abysmal start in their campaign opener. The Women Proteas bundled out on 69 against England but pulled off a composed chase against New Zealand to open their victory account.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt believes the game will be a run fest and said during the time of the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a very nice wicket. Should be pretty high-scoring. Very happy with how we played in the last game. She (Brits) has been amazing, long may the form continue."

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains hopeful about putting up a competitive total and said, "Looking at the conditions, bowling. Hopefully, we'll put up a decent total. Amanjot is back in place of Renuka. We need to keep showing improvement. In the first two games, we wanted to win, and we did that. We want to keep doing the good things."

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

