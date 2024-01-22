"Wonderful feeling": Anil Kumble ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, former India spinner Anil Kumble on Monday said that he was pleased to be there on the occasion.

While speaking to ANI, Kumble said that he is looking forward to seeking the blessings of Lord Ram and added that attending the ceremony is a "wonderful feeling".

"Pleased to be a part of this, very historic and looking forward to seeking blessings of Ram Lalla. To be a part of this occasion is itself a wonderful feeling and really blessed. This is my first visit to Ayodhya and I am hoping to come a lot more and seek his divine blessings," Kumble told ANI.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble's wife Chethana Ramatheertha said that the feeling is "beyond words".

"I am really elated beyond words and it is such a divine blessing to be a part of this occasion. It is many birth's 'tapasya' and you get an opportunity like this," Chethana told ANI.

"Pure Bliss and Blessed to be part of this divine occasion," Kumble wrote on his official Instagram account.

Sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin have also been invited to the event.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. amid tight security.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (halls) in the mandir: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the temple has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the temple. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

