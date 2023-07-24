Manchester [UK], July 24 : After retaining the Ashes following a draw in the fourth Test at Manchester, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that though the team did not retain it in the most ideal circumstances, they are happy to do so and the result does not change the way they are looking at the final Test at The Oval, which will start from July 27.

Australia retained the Ashes after rain completely ruled out play on the fifth day of the fourth test match on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Australia were leading the series by 2-1 and the rain prevented the play on the final two days of the Test, which resulted in a draw.

"Our preference is to come over here and win the Ashes. Not the greatest of circumstances but happy to retain it now. What happened today does not really change how we look at the next game. It has been an amazing group, we all turned up here very motivated. Will be a special week at The Oval. We all turned up here to win the series, retaining the Ashes is nice but we are fully focused on winning it (by winning the final Test)," said Cummins in the post-match presentation.

"England batted really well, we tried a couple of plans but it did not work. We were not at our best so we will look into that. (On his fitness) Feel pretty good, having a break leading into this game was good. Probably have not bowled a lot of overs, feeling good. Marnus was fantastic with Marsh yesterday. He got to show his class out there," he added.

Australia ended the Test at 214/5, with Cameron Green (3*) and Mitchell Marsh (31*) unbeaten. Labuschagne smashed his second century away from home, scoring 111 in 173 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. They trailed England by 61 runs. No action could happen on day five. England needed five wickets to keep the Ashes alive and defeat the Aussies by an innings, but it did not happen.

Earlier, in reply to Australia's 317 in the first innings, England had scored 592 runs in their first innings. They had gained a lead of 275 runs.

Australia became a victim of some heavy hitting from the host's top seven batters. Zak Crawley (189 in 182 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes) led the attack with his maiden Ashes ton.

Moeen Ali (54 in 82 balls, with seven fours), Joe Root (84 in 95 balls with eight fours and a six), Harry Brook (61 in 100 balls, with five fours), skipper Ben Stokes (51 in 74 balls with five fours) and Jonny Bairstow (99* in 81 balls with 10 fours and four sixes) played impactful knocks.

Besides Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green took two wickets each while Pat Cummins got one.

After opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (51), Mitchell Marsh (51), Steve Smith (41), Travis Head (48) and Mitchell Starc (36) played some vital knocks for the Aussies.

Chris Woakes (5/62), Stuart Broad (2/68) and James Anderson (1/51) impressed with the ball for England.

