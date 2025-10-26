"Won't throw his wicket away": Kaif explains why Rohit Sharma has dropped his fearless approach

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif explained the sudden shift in veteran swashbuckler Rohit Sharma's flamboyant approach to a much more reserved one, evident during his return to international cricket in the recently concluded three-match ODI series in Australia.

During his captaincy reign, Rohit took the mantle of setting an example of fearless cricket by providing explosive starts. However, since being relieved of the captaincy duties, the 38-year-old has switched his on-field approach. Instead of going all guns blazing from the outset, Rohit remains circumspect, avoids engaging in rash shots and takes his game towards the end to hammer a big score.

In the second and third ODIs, Rohit faced a whopping 222 deliveries and overall 236 in the series. Kaif believes Rohit's transition from short yet effective cameos to a focus on monumental scores stems from his awareness that he is judged by the tally he accumulates.

"I think it is about captaincy. Now he is playing solely as a batter. He will be cautious. He is not a captain or a leader. He is not pressured by setting the example of leading from the front by hitting a six on the first ball. He has played a lot of balls," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

After producing a flop show in Perth's green top with a score of 8(14), he negated Australia's pace attack and engineered 73 off 97, a knock which lacked fluency. In the final fixture of the three-match affair, Rohit turned back the clock and produced a sizzling 121*(125), to lift India to a nine-wicket win.

For his classic knock, Rohit mixed caution with aggression and hardly took a shot that would have hampered his innings. With calculated risk and 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli at the other end, the duo steered India to a consolation yet emphatic 9-wicket win.

"Rohit knows people will judge him by the number of runs he scores. He won't go for a 20-ball 40-run cameo. He knows he has to play big knocks. He will take fewer risks and take his innings deep. It is now clear that he won't throw away his wicket," Kaif concluded.

