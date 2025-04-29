"Words can't express...": RR skipper on 14-year-old Suryavanshi's match-winning ton against GT

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag hailed 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his record-breaking ton in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans. Following the win, Parag said that the way Suryavanshi took down world-class GT bowlers cannot be expressed in words.

IPL gave the cricketing world its latest sensation as a 14-year-old Suryavanshi stomped past several big names to emerge as T20's youngest centurion ever and the fastest ever Indian to score a century in the IPL.

Following the match, Parag praised Suryavanshi's effort, "It was incredible, we have spent two months with him, we have seen what he can do. but to see him do this against the world-class bowlers GT has, cannot express in words."

Parag said that even though the team chased down the 210 run total in 15.5 overs, they were trying to finish it much earlier.

Regarding his team's qualification chances, who are sitting at eighth with three wins in 10 matches, the skipper said that, "You can learn every day watching the IPL. Learn how RCB do things (how RCB made it to the playoffs last year after winning just one match in the first eight games and then winning six in a row). A big one, we were searching for this win. It came one-sided, which makes me happy. See what wicket we get next game and then decide."

Coming to the match, GT was put to bat first by RR and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) were the top knocks as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs, with Maheesh Theekshana (2/35) being the top bowler for RR.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal (70* in 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Vaibhav Suryanvanshi (101 in 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes) blew the opposition, posting a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls. Later, Riyan Parag (32* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a quick cameo, guiding his team to a win in 15.5 overs.

RR is in eighth spot, with three wins and seven losses, earning them six points. GT is in third place, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.

