Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 : Pacer Sandeep Sharma's last over spell guided his team Rajasthan Royals to their third win in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After pulling off a defence of 21 runs against the duo of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep said that he has been working with fast bowling coach and Lasith Malinga, a specialist in delivering toe-crushing yorkers, in nets for death overs and it has helped him.

Talking to Malinga, Sandeep credited him for his success in death overs in the latest video posted by IPL's Twitter handle. "I have been working with him (Malinga) on Yorkers and it is coming out nice," Sandeep said in a video.

In a close encounter match between CSK and RR which went to the last over. CSK needed 21 runs to win. However, Sandeep's last two balls Yorkers restricted CSK from crossing the chase by 3 runs. Even After Dhoni's dangerous unbeaten knock of 32 in 17 balls, CSK lost their second match of the tournament.

"The ball which Mahi bhai hit, was a tough ball. If someone else was facing the ball, he would have failed to hit it. I think I executed nicely and it is always nice to end up on the right side." Sandeep added.

RR coach Malinga seemed satisfied with the bowling performance of the pacer. He was also proud that Sandeep delivered some on-point Yorkers to Dhoni which he was also not able to hit.

Lasith Malinga said, "I am very happy (with Sandeep's performance), and hope he would improve more."

Yuzvendra Chahal was also in the video and hilariously said that he should be the one to improve his game in death overs.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. A 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway would go on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but he failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK, but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each.

Ashwin's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50(37), MS Dhoni 32* (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) and Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings.

