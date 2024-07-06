IND vs PAK, WCL 2024: World Championship of Legends Sold Out for India vs Pakistan Clash

Edgbaston [Birmingham], July 6: All 23000 seats at the venue of the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan champions at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England on Saturday (July 6) have been sold out as anticipation runs high among fans.

Approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the World Championship of Legends that got underway at Edgbaston on July 3 will run through July 18, as per an official release by the WCL. Prior to the match between India and Pakistan, members of the two teams have conveyed their excitement and resolve.

Pakistan Champions team member Younis Khan offered his opinions on the forthcoming game, "We are excited to play India in this esteemed tournament, our longtime competition. Our group has put in a lot of preparation and we are sure we can put on an amazing show. For us, it's about pride and passion for both the sport and our nation, it's not just a game."



Similar sentiments were expressed by India Champions' member Suresh Raina, who shares, "Playing Pakistan is always an honor and tomorrow's game is no exception. On the field our squad is fired up and prepared to give it our all. We hope that our performance will make the fans proud because of their amazing energy and support."

Harshit Tomar Founder & CEO of World Championship Legends, also stressed on the importance of tomorrow's match, he shares, "There is an incredible level of excitement and anticipation when one of the most passionate and legendary rivalries in cricket history is involved in our inaugural tournament. The sold-out stadium and the tremendous support from the crowd highlight the special appeal and importance of this meeting. This historic match perfectly captures the essence and history of cricket and we are honored to be the host of it"

Legends of the game are competing and reliving their prime on the cricket field thanks to the World Championship of Legends, which has seen incredible engagement and participation. The India-Pakistan match tomorrow is predicted to be the tournament's high point, displaying, not only the talent of these great players but also the game's enduring essence.

Fans are invited to watch this historic encounter as the countdown starts. The atmosphere, which will reflect the unwavering love for cricket in both countries, is expected to be electrifying in a sold-out stadium as per a statement.

Legends of retired cricket from all over the world came together for the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends, including Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions, India Champions and Pakistan Champions. Legendary athletes that have made noteworthy contributions to the sport make up each team, which elevates the competition and increases its excitement, the statement read.

Squads:

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh (c), Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi

Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi (c), Sharjeel Khan, Umer Akmal, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Misbah Ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Sohail Khan, Abdul Rehman, Aamir Yamin, Taufeeq Umer, Shoaib Maqsood, Yasir Arafat, Tanveer Ahmed.

