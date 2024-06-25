World Championship of Legends to bring back 'Classic Bowl-Out' format in its inaugural season

New Delhi [India], June 25 : The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to elevate its status in the cricketing world by introducing a nostalgic twist. In the event of a tie, matches will be decided by the classic bowl-out format reminiscent of the early T20 setup instead of contemporary super-overs. Teams will compete in this high-stakes format in an exciting atmosphere that is sure to evoke memories of legendary moments and iconic performances.

The decision to adopt the "bowl-out" method for resolving tied matches harks back to the early days of T20 cricket, providing a nostalgic and thrilling element for both players and spectators. This format, where bowlers aim to hit the stumps unguarded by a batsman, promises to deliver high tension and excitement, making every ball count in crucial moments. The World Championship of Legends will pay tribute to the rich history of cricket while offering fans a fresh alternative to the conventional tie-breakers utilized in modern cricket. It will transport cricket fans back to a more carefree era.

Harshit Tomar, the owner of WCL, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament: "2007, India vs Pakistan bowl-out is still one of my favourite memories, hence we want to revive it and keep it very original."

As excitement builds for this premier cricket league, WCL is also introducing acclaimed television presenter and actress Mandira Bedi as the official host.

"Moreover, we all know Mandira Ji is one of the most renowned and loved television hosts and we welcome her on board," Harshit Tomar said.

The World Championship of Legends, co-owned by Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn, will feature legendary players from the past, showcasing their skills and passion for the game once more. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 3 to July 13 at the iconic grounds of Edgbaston and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in the UK.

With high-profile matches, legendary players, and innovative elements, WCL is poised to become a landmark event in cricket. Fans can look forward to a spectacular showcase of cricketing prowess and unforgettable moments.

